WWE Releases Top Superstars Including Former Universal Champion

WWE just made a surprising move by releasing six top Superstars including a former Universal Champion. The six Superstars who are no longer with WWE are Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett. This comes one month before WWE heads back on the road for live shows.

No reason was given by WWE for their releases, but if it's like the situation in April, it might have to do with budget cuts. The two most surprising cuts are Strowman and Black who were expected to do big things this year. Strowman won the Universal Championship last year and recently competed for the WWE title. Lana is also a shock as she recently teamed up with Naomi to compete in the women's tag team division. This story is developing.