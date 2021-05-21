WWE Makes Major Announcement on Live Events

✖

WWE will be back on the road very soon. On Friday, WWE announced that it will return to live event touring with a 25-city schedule through Labor Day. The tour will kick off this July with three shows. The first show will be SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston on July 16. Two days later, WWE will be at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas for the pay-per-view event Money in the Bank. And on Monday, July 19, WWE will be at the American Airlines Center in Dallas for Raw. Tickets for all three shows will go on sale Wednesday, May 26.

"As [WWE] returns to the road this July, we welcome back our biggest Superstars, YOU, the [WWE Universe]," Triple H wrote on Twitter. "We cannot wait to hear, see, and feel the electricity of our live audiences again so I only have one question … #AreYouReady?" This announcement comes one month after WWE welcomed fans back to a pay-per-view for the first time in over a year at WrestleMania 37. However, the two-night event had limited capacity and safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE then returned to the ThunderDome with virtual fans after WrestleMania 37.

“Throughout this past year our WWE Superstars performed tirelessly for all of you. Week after week, month after month but we all knew there was something missing, something very important, THE most important, and that would be all of you, our fans, the WWE Universe," Vince McMahon said to the fans at the start of WrestleMania 37. "And as we emerge from this dreadful pandemic on behalf of our entire WWE family, we would simply like to say thank you and welcome you to, WRESTLEMANIA!”

The 25-city road tour will be the first time WWE will be on the road since March 2020. For the last year, WWE would tap Raw and SmackDown at the Performance Center in Orlando and the ThunderDome, which is has been in three different locations in Florida. WWE president Nick Khan told Variety in April that an announcement about love events was coming.

"Any plans? Yes. Any plans we can share? Stay tuned," Khan said. "But just know that once we're back on the road, we're on the road full time. We're not looking to do other one offs. Again, this was WrestleMania. And we felt it needed to be done for the fans. So look for news coming soon."