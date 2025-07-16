‘Disgrace’: Autotuned National Anthem Performance on MLB Game Broadcast Ignites Debate

It seems like audiences just don’t get Dan Deacon.

The popular Baltimore-based composer and electronic musician, known for his strangely interactive live shows, recently performed his own autotuned version of the U.S. National Anthem at an Orioles game and plenty of fans nationwide were not feeling it.

Deacon, who releases music under his own name (most recently his fifth album Mystic Familiar in 2020) and works as a film composer with big-name directors like Francis Ford Coppola, has long confused the masses with his musical stylings.

“I think the Orioles have officially hit rock bottom,” says a viral tweet that started the whole controversy from an angry Orioles fan. Currently, after two years of making the playoffs, the Orioles sit last in their division with a record of 43-52. They are the only team in the division to lose more than half of their games.

I think the Orioles have officially hit rock bottom pic.twitter.com/r4Tn7ZtbcW — Ryan O’Hearn Supremacy (@Os_Supremacy) July 10, 2025

“You can literally see people thinking ‘what the f— is this,’” one reply said.

“Francis Scott Key is turning over in his grave,” another said.

Francis Scott Key is turning over in his grave. — Jonathan (@JohnnyD_27) July 11, 2025

It seems some Twitter/X users, however, are pointing out how their fellow Orioles fans don’t know ball.

“It’s so awesome that like 20 years have passed since this performance and Dan Deacon is still showing up in random places with no context making people go “what the hell is this,”” one tweet read, with a video example of some of his early work.

It’s so awesome that like 20 years have passed since this performance and Dan Deacon is still showing up in random places with no context making people go “what the hell is this” https://t.co/MRMYjv8dWZ pic.twitter.com/Mpmh51zyvh — South Pasadena Resident (@hordrackcafe) July 10, 2025

“its kinda sad how little people want to engage with their city’s culture. dan deacon is critically acclaimed, insanely successful and has always repped Baltimore… The rejection of anything vibrant or interesting is so depressing,” another tweet read.