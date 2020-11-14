WWE Releases Zelina Vega

✖

Zelina Vega is no longer a WWE Superstar. In a surprising move, the company released Vega from her contract. This moves shortly after she was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown in WWE's draft.

WWE.com wrote in a statement: "WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors." Vega, whose real name is Thea Budgen, was one of the staples of the Monday Night Raw roster before moving over the Friday Night SmackDown. During her time on Raw this year, she was managing Andrade and Angel Garza before being a singles competitor. In September, Vega battle Asuka twice for the Raw Women's Championship. She lost both matches and was then drafted to SmackDown. Her last match was on Nov. 6, which was a triple-threat match against Ruby Riott and Natalya. Once WWE made the announcement, Vega sent a message to her fans.

I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say “this is for you dad” if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn’t have done it without your support 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/R4fI9r64Vm — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 14, 2020

The reason for Vega's release is unknown, but it could have to do with WWE's new policy on third-party accounts. The talent is not allowed to have Twitch or Cameo accounts, and while they began suspending their third-party profiles, Vega has stood by Paige, who has spoken out against the WWE.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer shared his thoughts about the move. "Zelina Vega let go for supporting unionization tells me Vince wants to pick a very interesting fight," Meltzer wrote on Twitter. We'll see if he gets his wish." Vega signed with the WWE in 2017 and first appeared as Andrade's manager in NXT. The two were brought up to the main roster in 2018 and spent time on both Raw and SmackDown. Before WWE, Vega competed in Impact Wrestling and the independent circuit. She is married to WWE Superstar Aleister Black, who currently competes on the SmackDown brand.