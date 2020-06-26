✖

Sarah Logan won't be returning to the WWE or pro wrestling in the foreseeable future. After being released by WWE in April, Logan announced she is moving on pro wrestling and focusing on other parts of her life. She also revealed what she's doing next.

"A lot has changed in my life recently and I have stepped away from wrestling for the foreseeable future, Logan wrote in an Instagram post. "Wrestling is all I've known since I was 17 so it’s time I let myself focus on other things and explored other parts of myself. My Instagram is going to be different but I promise it will always reflect me. So if you wanna take this crazy ride then buckle up because things have been moving faster than I can keep up." Logan went on to write that she can be seen on Wild And Free TV, which is the best way to keep up with her.

A post shared by Sarah Rowe (@sarahrowe) on Jun 22, 2020 at 7:35am PDT

"We're releasing some awesome content," she added. "I don't say this enough but I appreciate you guys and hope to see ya down the line." One of the things to watch for when it comes to Logan joining the MMA ranks. On the debut episode of Wild and Free TV, Logan talked about competing in MMA.

"The day I got released, I wrote a coach here in Cleveland that (Logan's husband Raymond Rowe) knows and I was like 'I want to fight.' I've been training since that day," she via Pro Wrestling Sheet. She went on to say: Everything in my life has happened exactly the way it’s supposed to. I just have to trust that this is no different. I can't wait to go."

Logan, 26, began her WWE career in 2014 after spending five years on the independent circuit. In her television debut, she was the makeup artist for The Miz and also appeared as a concession manager later that year. She was also a Rosebud for Adams Rose, and faced Becky Lynch in an NXT match in 2015. However, it wasn't until October 19, 2016, when she signed a developmental contract with WWE. She made her SmackDown debut in November 2017 with Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott to form the Riott squad. The group broke up in April 2019, and Logan began taking part in singles competition.