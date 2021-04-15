WWE Releases 2021: Superstars Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Mickie James and More Released

In a shocking move Thursday afternoon, the WWE has released Samoa Joe, Wesley Blake, Billie Kay, Mickie James, and a number of other superstars from its roster. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet and an announcement via WWE's Twitter, the company revealed the firings in a statement issued on Thursday. The statement also announced that Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Peyton Royce have been released as well.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake. We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

"WWE has come to terms on a release of Billie Kay, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker and Wesley Blake as of today April 15, 2021," the statement read. "We wish Billie, Mickie, Chelsea, Tucker and Wesley the best in all of their future endeavors."

The news has certainly come as a surprise to WWE fans who are sad to see the wrestlers go. Scroll down to see how fans are responding, and learn more about the stars gone.