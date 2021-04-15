WWE Releases 2021: Superstars Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Mickie James and More Released
In a shocking move Thursday afternoon, the WWE has released Samoa Joe, Wesley Blake, Billie Kay, Mickie James, and a number of other superstars from its roster. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet and an announcement via WWE's Twitter, the company revealed the firings in a statement issued on Thursday. The statement also announced that Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Peyton Royce have been released as well.
WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.
We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf— WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021
"WWE has come to terms on a release of Billie Kay, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker and Wesley Blake as of today April 15, 2021," the statement read. "We wish Billie, Mickie, Chelsea, Tucker and Wesley the best in all of their future endeavors."
The news has certainly come as a surprise to WWE fans who are sad to see the wrestlers go. Scroll down to see how fans are responding, and learn more about the stars gone.
Billie Kay & Peyton Royce
Yall broke up this tag team. What came out of it?
Billie being released. Peyton being put into a nonsensical tag team with Lacey Evans for it to get nowhere.They broke up this tag team for no reason and nothing good came out of it. This is so sad.— Seth / Unstable Ken (@SethAxton) April 15, 2021
Debuting in 2009, 28-year-old Australian professional wrestler and model, Peyton Royce — born Cassandra McIntosh — is best known for her time in the WWE competing with multiple promotions over the years.
Making her debut in 2007, Australian professional wrestler Billie Kay performed in the ring name alongside Peyton Royce and is one half of the tag team, The IIConics.prevnext
Samoa Joe
How the hell did WWE not strap a rocket to Samoa Joe?! Man has got it all! pic.twitter.com/7Cn9MeABR4— 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) April 15, 2021
Moved off the commentary team just months ago, fans of WWE assumed the 42-year-old wrestler Samoa Joe would return to the ring in time for upcoming Pay-Per-View events and a recent win in the United States Championship, but that all changed Thursday afternoon upon his release.prevnext
Wesley Blake
Not embarrassed to say I had to Google search ‘Wesley Blake.’ #wwe #BlackThursday
Clear indication he was underutilized. Im hopeful Blake(real name: Corey Weston,again thx Google) stays positive, and takes his talents where they can be showcased. pic.twitter.com/saBKRSYZdt— Dan Vollmayer (@VollmayerOnFire) April 15, 2021
Joining WWE's NXT roster in 2013, Wesley Blake was a fan-favorite among the league and began working on SmackDown in 2020. That seemed to be short-lived following Thursday's announcedment.prevnext
Chelsea Green
Since Chelsea Green unfortunately got released as well, where y’all think she’ll end up?⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/ZR8DzpvuX9— Wwe underground (@wrestlesupport) April 15, 2021
After suffering an injury during a Smackdown taping last year, Canadian wrestler Chelsea Green, who debuted in 2014, left fans feeling sad over her exit. She is best known for her time with Impact Wrestling under the stage name Laurel Van Ness.prevnext
Tucker
Wherever you go next we’ll be watching. All the best to you. And one more for the road Tuckyyyyyyyyyyyyy!— Rolling_Geek (@RollinggeekdomV) April 15, 2021
After being released from the WWE on Thursday following almost a decade with the league, the wrestler best known for his partnership with Otis, took to Twitter to reveal he will be sharing his "story" one of these days. Not to mention, Tucker is very appreciative of his "freedom."prevnext
Bo Dallas
Let's not forget Bo Dallas had been sitting in catering for around 532 days only to get fired. pic.twitter.com/tMVuiKl4BI— 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) April 15, 2021
After noticeably missing from WWE sights in 2020, the 30-year-old Bo Dallas was let go on Thursday. The third-generation professional wrestler, who made his debut in 2008, was promoted to WWE's main roster in 2014, going on to win WWE Raw Tag Team and the WWE 24/7 Championship.prevnext
Mickie James
MICKKKKIEEEEEE. You are incredible. I can’t wait to see the future of you. You are a star with an unbelievable talent inside & out of the ring.— Ashlee White (@AshleeWhite23) April 15, 2021
WWE's Mickie James — also known as Mickie Laree James-Aldis — spent a lot of her time with the association and Impact Wrestling after debuting in 1999. Placed alongside the greats like Trish Stratus and Maryse Ouellet, she took to Twitter shortly after her cut from WWE with a message for her fans.prevnext
Kalisto
Now I know what you’re thinking such and such got released he needs to go to AEW...BUT MAN I WANNA SEE THIS MATCH IF KALISTO GOES TO AEW pic.twitter.com/5fP3xrTI4Z— SIMPLY RITO (@Ritosmodernlife) April 15, 2021
The beloved Mexican-American wrestler, Kalisto — also known as Emanuel Alejandro Rodriguez — made his debut in 2006 but was promoted almost a decade later to WWE's main roster, where he won the WWE United States Championship and the Cruiserweight Championship.prev