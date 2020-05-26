WWE Legend Sunny Seemingly References Hana Kimura's Death in Controversial Facebook Post

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny got fans riled up for her latest comments on the death of Hana Kimura. On her personal Facebook account, Sunny responded to Kimura's death by saying she was bullied constantly during her time in pro wrestling. She also said she never thought about killing herself because she felt like it would give the "haters" more power.

"For the record, I've probably been bullied and hated on by more a—holes than ANYONE in my business on social media," Sunny wrote via Ringside News. "I've been called some of the most horrific names and words out there. Not ONCE did I ever think of killing myself over it. I would never give them that much power. What do I do instead?? Thrive and make even MORE money and make them eat their words… Haters give ME power." Sunny, whose real name is Tamara Lynn Sytch, was recently released from prison after spending nearly a year behind bars. She has since started an Only Fans page, which she is reportedly making six figures per year.

Kimura was a professional wrestler from Japan who reportedly died by suicide this past weekend. She was 22 years old. It was reported Kimura ingesting hydrogen sulfide, and her body was discovered in the Koto ward of Tokyo. Before her death, Kimura shared some alarming tweets, writing: "Nearly 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn't deny that I was hurt. I'm dead. Thank you for giving me a mother. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I'm weak, I'm sorry. I don't want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye."

Kimura was on the Netflix series Terrace House: Tokyo where she was seen getting into an altercation with another cast member earlier this year. Daughter of former pro wrestler Kyoko Kimura, Hana Kimura wrestled for the promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom and was ranked among the top 100 female wrestlers in the world, according to Pro Wrestling Illustrated. "We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," World Wonder Ring Stardom wrote on Twitter. "Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.