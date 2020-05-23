Hana Kimura Shared Devastating Tweets Just Before Her Death

✖

The wrestling community is currently mourning the loss of one of their own, as it was reported on Friday that professional wrestler and Terrace House star Hana Kimura died at the age of 22. Her cause of death is currently unknown. Following the news of her passing, several individuals online have pointed out that the Netflix personality posted a series of alarming tweets shortly before it was reported that she had died. As Mandatory even noted, several of Kimura's messages (which have since been deleted) even included photos of alleged self-harm.

Fans online have been able to translate Kimura's tweets. Her messages paint an alarming picture of what life may have been like for the professional wrestler and particularly reference the fact that she has received hatred from individuals online. She wrote, in a series of several tweets, “Nearly 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn’t deny that I was hurt. I’m dead. Thank you for giving me a mother. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I’m weak, I’m sorry. I don’t want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye.”

Later, Stardom Wrestling, the organization for which Kimura was employed, confirmed that she had died. On Twitter, Stardom Wrestling wrote that they are asking that everyone is respectful of Kimura's friends and family amidst this difficult time. They also issued their gratitude for fans' support in light of this devastating news.

Kimura had worked as a professional wrestler in Japan for many years prior to her death. According to Variety, she first made her debut at Wrestle-1 in 2016. She went on to win her first title, the JWP Junior Championship, that same year. During her time as a professional wrestler with Stardom Wrestling, she earned a few other honors. Kimura won the Artist of Stardom Championship twice and nabbed the Goddess of Stardom Championship. She later appeared on Terrace House: Tokyo, the latest iteration of the popular Netflix series. As Variety noted, due to the coronavirus pandemic, production on the season was subsequently shut down.

The news of Kimura's passing has hit many hard. Many of those in the wrestling community, including Jamie Hayter, have spoken out regarding the news. Hayter wrote, "Distraught. I don’t even know what to say or feel. Numb. I can’t express it. RIP Hana Kimura. Such a wonderful human being." The wrestler ended their message by writing that they hope that Kimura has "found peace."