Hana Kimura, ‘Terrace House' Star and Wrestler, Dead at 22

On Friday night, Variety reported that a cast member on the popular Netflix reality series Terrace House had died. The publication reported that Hana Kimura, a Japanese professional wrestler who appeared on the latest season of Terrace House, had passed away. She was 22. Stardom Wrestling, the organization that Kimura worked for, released a statement regarding the news on Friday.

On Twitter, the Stardom Wrestling account confirmed the news about Kimura. In their statement, they stressed to fans to respect those closest to Kimura who are currently dealing with this loss. Their message read, “We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time.”

Variety noted that a cause of death for the Netflix personality was not immediately clear. However, the outlet did report that several of Kimura's latest posts were rather troubling in nature. One of the latest updates on the Terrace House star's Instagram Story was reportedly a photo of Kimura with a cat with a caption that read "goodbye." Variety also reported that a fan translation of one of her recent tweets showcased that it read that she "didn't want to be human anymore." In a separate message, Kimura implied that she had been dealing with negativity from users online and she consequently thanked her fans for their support. She wrote, "I love it. I'm weak. I'm sorry."

Kimura was a successful wrestler prior to becoming a part of the latest season of Terrace House, a season which had to halt production due to the coronavirus crisis. The reality star made her wrestling debut back in 2016 during Wrestle-1. She then went on to win her first title, the JWP Junior Championship, that same year. She has also won several other honors during her time with Stardom Wrestling, including the Artist of Stardom Championship (which she won twice) and a Goddess of Stardom Championship.

In light of the news of her passing, many members of the wrestling community have taken to social media in order to issue their tributes to the late wrestler. According to Variety, wrestlers from Jamie Hayter to Su Yung all wrote moving messages in honor of Kimura. Hayter even wrote, in part, “Distraught. I don’t even know what to say or feel. Numb. I can’t express it. RIP Hana Kimura."