Hana Kimura Cause of Death Reportedly Revealed

Wrestler Hana Kimura reportedly died after ingesting hydrogen sulfide, according to the Japanese media outlet Sponichi Annex. The Joto Metropolitan Police Department said she took her own life, according to the outlet. Her body was discovered in the Koto ward of Tokyo, but more details were not revealed out of respect for her family. Kimura died on Friday at age 22.

One of Kimura's neighbors also reported that fire engines and ambulances responded to a call to her home at around 4 a.m. local time, reports EWrestling News. Kairi Sane, who wrestles for the WWE in the U.S., wrote on Twitter how she saw one of Kimura's concerning social media posts before anyone in Japan since they were sleeping at the time. "I called Jungle Screamer and Rossi Ogawa with Io immediately. Kyona went with her. However… I didn't make it in time," Sane wrote.

Wrestling Observer Radio host Dave Meltzer also shared Kimura's alleged cause of death and mentioned Sane's tweet. "She sent out the tweet... it was in the middle of the night and no one in Japan knew about it because they were all asleep and Kairi Sane, Kairi Hojo who was in Stardom, she, I guess was up and somehow saw it and called the office," Meltzer explained, via ComicBook.com. "She called Jungle Kyona and [she] went to the house but by the time Jungle Kyona got to the house, it was too late."

Kimura, the daughter of former Japanese wrestlers Kyoko Kimura and Isao Kobayashi, made her professional debut in 2016. She was signed to World Wonder Ring Stardom at the time of her death. The company announced the sad news of her death on Saturday morning, asking for thoughts and prayers for Kimura's family.

Kimura also built a fanbase outside of the wrestling world after she joined the reality series Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 in September 2019. The show, which is available on Netflix internationally, follows a group of men and women living in the same house and dating each other. An incident on the series led to her being a victim of cyberbullying, and she published several disturbing posts on social media before her death. "Thank you to everyone who was by my side and supported me," Kimura wrote in one message, according to a fan translation. "I love you. I'm sorry I'm so weak."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.