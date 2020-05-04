WWE Alum Sunny Joins Adult Video Site OnlyFans

✖

WWE alum Sunny, whose real name is Tammy Lynn Sytch, has found a new way to earn money following her wrestling career. She recently joined an adult video website called OnlyFans. She uses this to capture more revealing photos and videos for her fans, which they can access through paid subscriptions.

Sunny uses her Twitter account to promote the adult website, saying that it's the only place to get "exclusive" photos of her. She also uses OnlyFans to sell items of clothing that she wore during photoshoots. Other figures have joined her in promoting the endeavor, including wrestling announcer Jim Ross. He asked his followers on Twitter to "check out" one of her new gigs and referred to it as "entrepreneurship."

According to Ringside News, Sunny has the potential to make a good amount of money on the adult website. Writer H Jenkins laid out the various subscriptions offered to users and the percentage taken by OnlyFans. Apparently, a successful account could help Sunny earn nearly $300,000 annually.

Even if every subscriber Sunny has signed up for the lowest subscription plan of $134.96 per 1/2 a year, her Only Fans is racking in $215,396 a year. If each of her subscribers is paying per month then she is making $287,184.24 a year. That being said, her yearly number should fall somewhere between those two figures minus 20%.

Prior to her new endeavor on OnlyFans, Sunny spent one year in Carbon County Correctional in Carbon County, Pennsylvania. The WWE alum has dealt with numerous legal issues in the past five years. This includes a four-week span in 2012 when she was arrested five times. Sunny was paroled in October 2018 but a bench warrant was later issued in February 2019 due to her failure to continue her payment plan to the state of Pennsylvania to cover her legal costs.

Sunny was arrested eight days later for a DUI, and she spent the year incarcerated. She was released in February and began selling content to her fans on both Snapchat and OnlyFans. Sunny hasn't taken part in a match since 2009. She also spent time as a manager in the WWF and ECW for The Smoking Gunns, Chris Candido and The Road Warriors. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

In 2016, a story began circulating that Sunny was trying to sell her Hall of Fame ring. However, she later clarified that she still owned the piece of memorabilia. She was simply using that storyline as a publicity stunt for Vivid Entertainment.