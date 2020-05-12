WWE: Becky Lynch Releases New Statement After Pregnancy Announcement

✖

Following her pregnancy reveal, Becky Lynch is not sure about her future in WWE. On Raw, Lynch announced she's pregnant and relinquished the WWE Raw Women's Championship. Asuka, who won the Money in the Bank ladder match on Sunday night, is the new champion, but fans are wondering what the future holds for Lynch. She took to Twitter shortly after the announcement and said while she doesn't know what will happen next, she's thankful for the memories she made.

"I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you've made all my dreams come true," Lynch wrote. "I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much." Lynch was the top wrestler on the roster, holding on to the Raw Women's Championship for over a year. The last match she took part in was back in April when she defeated Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36. In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Lynch said she found out she was pregnant in April.

"I've always, always wanted kids," Lynch said to PEOPLE. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'" Lynch, 33, is engaged to fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins. They were scheduled to get married in May, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the wedding has been put on hold.

If Lynch doesn't return to the ring, she could make her way to acting full-time. She was recently seen in the TV series Billions and rumored to be in an upcoming Marvel film. Lynch has also received acting career advice from former Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena.

"[The Rock has] actually he's been very helpful in guiding me," Lynch said to TMZ. "He's just being very giving and I think they all are because they've all been there and they're all ready to look after the next generation. Cena's also been so great to me and so generous with his time and his advice, checks up on me on what I'm doing now. I think everybody wants to see the next generation move to where they've been, ya know?!"