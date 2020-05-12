Becky Lynch Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Fellow WWE Star Seth Rollins

✖

WWE stars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are expecting their first child. The couple shared the happy news during Monday's Raw, when Lynch said she was handing over the Raw Women's Championship belt to Asuka, who won Sunday's Money in the Bank. Lycnh, 33, told PEOPLE she will also be taking a break from the ring during her pregnancy.

The child is due in December, and it will be the first for the couple. They announced their engagement in August 2019. "I've always, always wanted kids," she told PEOPLE just before Raw. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'"

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother." Congratulations, @BeckyLynchWWE!!!! What a moment on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/yWnHB3Dc4o — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

Rollins, 33, and Lynch started dating in May 2019, announcing their romance with a black and white photo of the two kissing. They got engaged just three months later. "When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when," Lynch told PEOPLE.

Lynch took several pregnancy tests last month, and the first one was negative, which was unexpected. She later bought a digital test, which confirmed she was expecting. After telling Rollins the good news, he was excited, throwing his hands in the air.

"Of course, you start to become nervous, too, because you've lived your whole life as thinking for yourself and yourself alone," Lynch told PEOPLE. She noted how she now has to "make sure that you're doing everything that you possibly can to make sure" her baby is "the healthiest and the safest" it can be. "But we're just so, so excited. Just so excited for how much love we're going to give that little thing," she added.

Lynch also hinted at the news on Twitter, along with a photo of a jacket with "The Man, The Champ, The First, The GOAT" stitched into it. "I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true," she wrote. "I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much."

Lynch, who was born Rebecca Quinn, is one of the WWE's top stars. The Ireland-born wrestler joined the WWE in 2013. Rollins, born Colby Lopez, signed with the WWE in 2010.