Becky Lynch Getting Acting Career Advice From Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena

Becky Lynch was on Showtime on Sunday night as she appeared in the season premiere of Billions. It was confirmed that the WWE champion would appear on the show last week, and it looks like she ready to take her acting game to the next level. Lynch spoke to TMZ about her acting career and revealed she's getting advice from two WWE legends who are now movie stars - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena.

"[The Rock has] actually he's been very helpful in guiding me," Lynch said. "He's just being very giving and I think they all are because they've all been there and they're all ready to look after the next generation. Cena's also been so great to me and so generous with his time and his advice, checks up on me on what I'm doing now. I think everybody wants to see the next generation move to where they've been, ya know?!" Lynch knows all about acting since she's playing a character in WWE. However, she really knows about acting due to her earning a degree in theater back in Ireland.

"When you're in WWE, everything is one take," Lynch said. "You're live in front of the entire world and you don't really have the time to mess up and if you do mess up, you have to make the best of it. It's like this crazy amazing improv where you're also kinda the director, producer, actor, writer of your own character. So, I think it really just sets you up with a skill set that's unprecedented in any other field."

In the meantime, Lynch is focusing on defending her Raw Women's Championship, which she has held on to for over a year. The next WWE pay-per-view event is Money in the Bank which takes place this Sunday. As of Monday, Lynch is not set to appear in the show, but she's ready for her next challenge after defeating Shayna Bazler at WrestleMania 36 last month.

"Anything can happen from here, Lynch said to Sports Illustrated. "It's a blank slate, a fresh season. It always is after WrestleMania. Who’s going to come challenge me? Or are we going to see a different side of Shayna? Will she up her game and realize she underestimated me? What’s going to happen from here, I don’t know."