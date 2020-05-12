Watch Becky Lynch Relinquish WWE Raw Women's Championship to Asuka While Revealing Pregnancy

✖

Becky Lynch is pregnant, and because of that, Asuka is the new Raw Women's Champion. Before Lynch made her announcement on Raw, she had Asuka come to the ring. Asuka won the Money in the Bank ladder match on Sunday night, which meant she had an opportunity to face the Raw Women's Champion anytime within the year. However, with Lynch temporarily leaving WWE, she awarded Asuka the championship.

"You have beaten me when nobody else could," Lynch said to Asuka. "You have been the best wrestle in the world for a long time and this is why I'm so glad this is happening to you." Lynch goes on to say the match Asuka won last was for much more than a contract to face the champion. She then unlocks the Money in the Bank briefcase, and the Raw Women's Championship is revealed. "The match last night was for the Raw Women's Championship," Lynch added. "I can't fight anymore but you can."

Asuka then celebrates all over the WWE Performance Center but returns to the ring to meet Lynch. Before Lynch leaves the ring, she tells Asuka, "You go and be a warrior, because I'm going to go be a mother. As Lynch made the announcement on Raw, an article from PEOPLE magazine was released where she talks about her pregnancy. Lynch is engaged to fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and they learned the pregnancy in April. They were going to get married in May but have positioned the wedding due to everything going on with COVID-19.

"I've always, always wanted kids," Lynch said to PEOPLE. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'"

Lynch, 33 was the Raw Women's Champion for 398 days, the longest reign for that title in WWE history. She won the title by defeating Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 last year. Lynch has also been the SmackDown Women's Champion three times. Asuka, 38 has won the Raw Women's Championship for the first time in her WWE career. She's also won the SmackDown Women's Championship, the NXT Women's Championship and she's the inaugural winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match.