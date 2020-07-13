WWE Announces Bonus Episode of 'Undertaker: The Last Ride'

✖

Despite being retired from WWE, fans are about to see more of The Undertaker very soon. A bonus episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride will be coming to the WWE Network on Sunday, July 19. The episode will be called Undertaker: The Last Ride - Tales From The Deadman, and while little information has been revealed about it, the press release said it will likely feature "comprising of outtakes and full stories told during Undertaker’s extensive sit-down interviews."

The docuseries has been a big success for WWE as it takes a look at The Undertaker the last three years as he looks for that one great final match. In the final episode, The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) said he has no plans of getting back into the ring after his match with A.J. Styles at WrestleMania 36. "If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it," Calaway said on the episode of The Last Ride. "If [WWE Chairman] Vince [McMahon] was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career I have no desire to get back in the ring."

The thought was The Undertaker was going to retire after his match with Roman Reigns in at WrestleMania 33. However, he didn't like his performance, which led to him competing in a series of matches from 2017-2020. "I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," The Undertaker said when talking about his match with Styles.

WWE paid tribute to The Undertaker with a special episode of SmackDown last month. That is were the announcers said The Undertaker has retired, and it led to legends paying tribute to him throughout the show. The Undertaker started his WWE career in 1990 and become the most respected star in the locker room.

The Undertaker has accomplished a lot in his WWE career, winning the WWE Championship four times, the World Heavyweight Championship three times, and the Royal Rumble in 2007. However, most fans know The Undertaker for his WrestleMania record, winning 25 of 27 matches.