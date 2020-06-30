WWE Confirms The Undertaker Has Retired

✖

The Undertaker announced on his docuseries Undertaker: The Last Ride that he has no desire to return to the ring, which implied he retired from WWE. And while fans were speculating if he's really done, WWE put those rumors to bed on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. During the show, the announcers said his match at WrestleMania 36 in April against A.J. Styles was his final match.

The episode of SmackDown paid tribute to The Undertaker who has been with the company since 1990. After his match with Styles, The Undertaker said he's ready to call it a career. However, he also said if Vince McMahon was in a bind and needed him for a show, he would think about it.

"If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it," The Undertaker said on the final episode of The Last Ride "If [WWE Chairman] Vince [McMahon] was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career I have no desire to get back in the ring." The docuseries takes a look at The Undertaker's last three years in WWE. He was looking to retire in 2017 after he faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. However, he was so disappointed with his performance, he wanted to redeem himself.

"I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," he stated. "Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those." The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, is known for his WrestleMania record. His first WrestleMania was in 1991 and won 21 consecutive matches at WWE's biggest event of the year.