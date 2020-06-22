The Undertaker Announces His Retirement From WWE on 'The Last Ride'

✖

It looks like The Undertaker has called it a career. In the series finale of Undertaker: The Last Ride, The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Callaway, announced his retirement from WWE, saying that he won't be stepping in a ring again. However, he did say he could make an appearance if Vince McMahon needs him for an emergency situation.

"If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it," Callaway said on the episode of The Last Ride, as transcribed by Bleacher Report. "If [WWE Chairman] Vince [McMahon] was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career I have no desire to get back in the ring."

Callaway's last match as at WrestleMania 36 against A.J. Styles in a Boneyard Match back in April. Originally, Callaway was going to retire after his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, but he didn't like his performance in the match, which led to him chasing for that final match where he can leave and be satisfied.

"I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," he stated via ComicBook.com. "Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those."

Callaway will be missed by all WWE fans as he's been with the company for 30 years. He made his WWE television debut in November 1990 at Survivor Series as he was introduced by Ted DiBiase. From there, Callaway became one of the top stars in the company, winning the WWF/WWE Championship four times, the World Heavyweight Championship three times and the WWF Tag Team Championship six times.

As big as those accomplishments are, fans are more impressed by his WrestleMania record. Callaway competed in 27 matches at WWE's biggest event of the year and lost only twice. He was on a streak where he won 21 consecutive WrestleMania bouts.