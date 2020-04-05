Undertaker’s WrestleMania Boneyard Match With AJ Styles: How to Watch If You Missed It Live

Saturday marked the first night of WrestleMania 36, a two-night pay-per-view hosted by former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski. There were several high-profile bouts over the course of the evening, but one drew the most attention from wrestling fans. The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a boneyard match. However, some supporters of WWE missed the match and are looking for a way to revisit the action.

The only legal way for wrestling fans to watch The Undertaker vs. Styles match is to head to the WWE Network. The streaming service offers full replays of past WrestleManias, as well as all WWE pay-per-view events. Saturday night’s battle between the two veteran wrestlers will be included in this group. Although there will be a cost involved.

This match was so good. Just give me the movie already #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/74xZ7gsBIZ — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) April 5, 2020

WWE Network is a subscription-based service, and it costs $9.99 per month. There is a one-month trial available for new subscribers, so those that just want to sign up and watch the boneyard match will not have to part ways with their money.

WWE Network has several apps that can be downloaded in order to watch WrestleMania, including on Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV. Additionally, users can download the WWE Network on iOS and Android devices, the Xbox One, PS4 and smart TVs.

The pre-taped battle between the two wrestlers drew considerable attention for several reasons, including The Undertaker’s entrance on a custom chopper motorcycle and him punching through the window of a hearse. Additionally, he fought a group of druids midway through the match. He faced off with the horde and easily won, which only set the stage for his eventual victory over Styles.

This match, which had a distinctive cinematic feel, ended when Undertaker threw his opponent off a barn roof and through some stairs. He then complimented Styles and the fight that he put up, but this was not enough to spare him. The Undertaker kicked Styles into an open grave before hopping onto a tractor and using dirt to bury him alive.

WrestleMania 36 continues with the second night of action on Sunday. The kickoff show on WWE Network begins at 6 p.m. ET, and the main card starts at 7 p.m. ET. There will be several top battles on the schedule, including Brock Lesnar defending his WWE championship against 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre. Additionally, Edge will be facing Randy Orton in a last man standing match while John Cena takes on Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match.

