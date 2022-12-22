Who Is Jac Cordeiro, Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend?

Alex Rodriguez has a new woman in his life. The former MLB star is dating Jaclyn (Jac) Cordeiro, making things Instagram official this week. This comes over a year after Rodriguez broke up with Jennifer Lopez who is now married to Ben Affleck. With Rodriguez having a new girlfriend, many people want to know more about her.

According to her Facebook page, Cordeiro is a lifestyle coach who is the owner of the fitness program called JacFit. She is from Ontario, Canada and attended the University of Windsor, receiving a bachelor of science and honors in nursing. Cordeiro also has a master's degree in nutrition and got involved in weightlifting while she was in school. Cordeiro, 42 has two daughters, Bella and Savannah, and she takes pride in being a great mother.

"Being immersed in the fitness industry as a transformation specialist coach, fitness model, fitness writer and influencer can be a very demanding position to be in, but not as demanding as being single mother to two young girls," she told Oxygen magazine in January 2022. "We have conversations about all the aspects that go into fitness. We talk about the difference between being skinny and being strong and fit. "I make it a priority to educate them about all the positive and negative aspects of fitness and encourage them to their insight."

According to Page Six, Cordeiro began dating Rodriguez in September after he split from Kathryne "Kat" Padgett. It's not known exactly how they met, but the two were first romantically linked in October when they were walking hand in hand in Beverly Hills.

In May 2021, Cordeiro spoke to Status Fitness Magazine and said she's the youngest of three children in her family. She previously competed in fitness competitions and won an overall title in Bikini Fitness back in 2017. Cordeiro also revealed that she's left-handed, a planet-based athlete and afraid of spiders.

Cordeiro also talked about what her parents meant to her. "My parents the very foundation of who I am," she said. "The single most important thing my parents taught was the installation of self-worth (respect for myself) and my work ethic, as talent only goes so far." And when it comes to her life goals, Cordeiro said she wants to "continue to be a role model for my daughters. To pay it forward, help others with their fitness goals with my knowledge as a Registered Nurse and Fitness coach."