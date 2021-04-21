Jennifer Lopez's Reason for Ending Alex Rodriguez Engagement Revealed

✖

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez might have jointly announced their decision to end their engagement last week, but PEOPLE's inside source claims it was the "Let's Get Loud" singer who actually decided to break up with her former athlete fiancé after allegations that he was unfaithful to her during their four-year relationship surfaced during the Southern Charm Season 7 reunion.

"She insisted on it. There are too many issues that are unresolved," Lopez's friend told the outlet, adding that the actress and singer could no longer "trust" Rodriguez fully, having previously acknowledged on March 15 that she and the ex-MLB player were working through issues in their relationship. "She has been pretty miserable," said the friend, "and didn't think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex."

The former power couple known as JRod got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019 after two years of dating, but the source said they were struggling spending so much time together during the COVID-19 lockdown. "They both liked spending more time together as a family, but it was difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day," they said, and even the accusation that Rodriguez had been DMing and FaceTiming Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy was enough for Lopez to decide to call off her wedding. PEOPLE's source said that "whether or not he has cheated doesn't matter," and it was more that Lopez "won't tolerate the fear of it in the air between them."

The split is "especially sad" for Lopez's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez's daughters Ella, 13, and Natasha, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, who are "all so close" because of their parents. "It's not a good situation but inevitable," the Hustlers star's friend added. Despite the breakup, Lopez is staying positive while focusing on the two things that bring her the most joy — her kids and career. "Jennifer has been in these difficult situations before. She is not one to sit around and cry," said her friend. "Her kids make her the happiest. She is doing well."

Lopez and Rodriguez announced the end of their relationship in a joint statement to the TODAY show Friday, saying they "realized we are better as friends." The former couple continued, "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support." LeCroy reacted to their separation just hours later, telling Page Six, "I wish them the best."