Alex Rodriguez Goes Official With His New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend are now official. The couple announced they are together via Instagram on Dec. 18 when the former MLB star posted a photo of himself alongside Jac Cordeiro and his two daughters, Natasha, 18, and Ella, 14, at a Christmas party. And at the caption, Rodriguez wrote, "From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas."

Rodriguez and Cordeiro have been romantically linked since October when they were spotted together in New York City. This is the first public relationship for Rodriguez since he and Jennifer Lopez called things off in April 2021 after being together for four years.

Earlier this summer, Rodriguez, 47, reflected on his relationship with Lopez on The Martha Stewart Podcast. "Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer — and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day — she's the most talented human being I've ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest live performer in the world that's alive today," he said. "Look, we had a great time. "More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do."

In the same interview, Rodriguez gave an update on his life. "You know Martha, thank goodness, no regrets. Life is good. I'm very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14," he said. And when it comes to his dating life, Rodriguez said: "I'm actually just spending a lot, a lot of time with my girls. Trying to be at home more."

Cordeiro, 42, is a fitness expert who owns a fitness program called JacFit. She attended the University of Windsor and received a bachelor of science and honors in nursing while getting a master's degree in nutrition. Cordeiro also works as a fitness model and her photos can be seen on her Instagram page.

"[When] I ventured into the world of weight lifting, I immediately fell in love," Cordeiro said in an interview with Oxygen in January 2022. "This newfound love helped me through the stress of nursing school and kept me focused on my life goals." Like Rodriguez, Cordeiro has two daughters of her own named Bella and Savanah. And when it comes to her daughters, Cordeiro said: "I include them because I want them to see the hard work and dedication it takes to achieve goals. Exposing my daughters to the entire process allows them to understand and respect what I do for a lifestyle."