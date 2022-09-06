Alex Rodriguez and Girlfriend Break up as Ex Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Wedding to Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have gone their separate ways. Page Six reported that while they have split, they remain on good terms. The breakup news comes shortly after Rodriguez's ex, Jennifer Lopez, tied the knot with Ben Affleck.

It seems as though Rodriguez and Padgett's split was an amicable one. A source said, "They're good friends – they're just each single. They broke up, but they're super tight. It's all good." As for how the former Yankees player is handling the breakup, an insider said, "Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family."

Page Six noted that Rodriguez seemed to point out his single status in a recent Instagram Story post. He posted a photo of his meal in front of a TV that was playing a baseball game, captioning the snap, "Dinner for one… Yankees game." It's been rumored that Rodriguez and Padgett had split, especially as she has been "noticeably absent" from some of the athlete's recent appearances. Another source said about their breakup, "They parted ways, but remain great friends. He's concentrating on his family and his businesses."

Rodriguez and Padgett, a 25-year-old Texas resident, were initially linked in January. At the time, they were seen at a Green Bay Packers game. Shortly thereafter, they were in attendance to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA that Rodriguez co-owns. Even though they were seen vacationing together on several occasions throughout the summer, their relationship reportedly never reached a serious point. A source previously said about the pair, "Kathryne's a great girl, but they're not serious. They're just dating. They're having fun, that's it."

Rodriguez sparked a relationship with Padgett following the end of his engagement to Lopez. The former couple, who split in early 2021, released a statement about their breakup to Today, which read, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects." The statement continued, "We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Following the end of their relationship, Lopez rekindled her romance with Affleck, to whom she was formerly engaged. Lopez and Affleck made their union official in July during a Las Vegas ceremony. More recently, they tied the knot again in Georgia in August in front of their friends and family.