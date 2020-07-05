Vanessa Bryant Celebrates 4th of July With Daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in New Photo

✖

With millions around the country celebrating Independence Day on Saturday, there were countless photos showing off the festive outfits and decorations. Vanessa Bryant took part in the celebrations and posed for a photo with her three daughters. The quartet dressed up in red, white and blue outfits and enjoyed the summer sunshine.

Bryant recently made her Instagram profile private in order to avoid constant reminders of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna's deaths in a helicopter crash. However, other outlets have showcased the latest posts to keep casual fans updated. Extra posted the most recent example that showed the happy family enjoying the holiday together. This photo made many fans happy but others dealt with a few moments of sadness while thinking about the deaths.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ExtraTV (@extratv) on Jul 4, 2020 at 8:29pm PDT

"Capri looks so much like GiGi!!!" one fan commented on Instagram. Others agreed with this opinion and expressed a mixture of sadness and happiness. Although a few simply said that Bianka and Capri could be twins despite the age gap. Bianka is 3 years old while Capri only recently turned 1.

The July 4 photo is just the latest example of Bryant drawing attention with her social media account. The fans have expressed excitement every time that a new image surfaces, especially if they focus on her children. Although a few occasionally talk about how the pain of Kobe's death will never fade This includes a recent example when Bryant celebrated Capri's first birthday.

She sparked conversations on Instagram by posting multiple photos to mark the day. The first was a throwback photo of her and late husband cradling the newborn while dressed all in white. Another showed Capri smiling next to her birthday cake shaped like the Tokyo Disneyland castle.

Bryant further explained that the special cake had significance for the entire family. Both she and Kobe previously expressed their love for all things Disney and Bryant reflected this with special cakes at each birthday. Natalia had the original Disneyland castle on her birthday, Gianna had the Walt Disney World castle and Bianka had Disney Paris. Capri rounded out the group with her Tokyo Disney Castle cake.

Bryant did not reveal whether or not the July 4 celebration included cake, but the fans expressed happiness about the family photo. They loved seeing the smiling group pose together while enjoying Independence Day. Having the red, white and blue outfits just made the photo even better.