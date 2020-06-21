Vanessa Bryant Wishes Daughter Capri a Happy Birthday With Photo Alongside Kobe

✖

Vanessa Bryant spent Saturday celebrating her daughter Capri's first birthday. She posted a throwback photo of her and late husband, Kobe Bryant, cradling the newborn while dressed all in white. Bryant celebrated the occasion while also paying tribute to Kobe and her daughter Gianna, who both died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

"Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!! God Bless you sweet princess. [heart emoji] Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. 'Koko-Bean' named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant [heart emoji]. We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy," Bryant wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. She also posted another photo showing Capri smiling in front of her massive birthday cake shaped like a castle in Tokyo Disneyland.

Vanessa Bryant wishes her youngest daughter Capri a happy birthday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2ZKRZRQbmp — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) June 20, 2020

Bryant explained the significance of the cake in another post. She said that Natalia had the original Disneyland castle on her birthday, Gianna had the Walt Disney World castle, Bianka had Disney Paris. Capri rounded out the group with her Tokyo Disney Castle cake.

"Wishing Vanessa Bryant all the love & strength in the world as she celebrates her fourth daughters 1st birthday. Happy birthday Capri Kobe Bryant," one fan responded on Twitter. Several reacted to the photo with an outpouring of emotions. They expressed excitement about Capri's birthday along with sadness about Kobe's death.

The 1-year-old has been a star on Bryant's Instagram account since her birth on June 20, 2019. Several photos and videos have shown her enjoying treats on holidays, including Easter. Bryant posted a video on April 11 in which Capri sat by while her older sister Bianka attempted to crack open a chocolate egg full of Easter treats. Cracking open the egg took some doing and required assistance from Bryant, but the fans didn't care. They thought the video was adorable.

While Capri was only 9 months old at the time, she was still equally fascinated with the massive Easter egg and the gifts that lay within. She was sitting by and showing excitement while Bianka and Bryant both used a hammer to gain access to the treats. She had a massive grin on her face throughout the entire sequence of events. Although Capri may have been more entertained by the random strand of paper that she found and was waving around.