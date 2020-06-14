Vanessa Bryant and Daughter Natalia Reveal Reason for Making Instagram Accounts Private

✖

With nearly half a year gone since Los Angeles Lakers star, Kobe Bryant, died in a helicopter crash alongside 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant and seven other passengers, Vanessa Bryant, and her daughter are trying to grieve the loss best they can. But living in an age of social media with countless images and algorithms saturating an immense amount of thought makes the process harder — something the mother-of-three now admits, alongside her eldest daughter, Natalia, in candid messages shared to Instagram Saturday night.

Sharing an image solely of text overlaying a color, the two shared messages to their respective Instagram accounts with lengthy words for fans after many on social media wondered why the Lakers icon's wife and daughter had locked their accounts. While many assumed it had to do with wanting to be left alone, the two carefully explained the very reason behind their decision with Vanessa explaining it had to do with constant reminders of their loss.

"[Thanks] so much for all the love. [Natalia Bryant] and I have unfortunately had to block fan pages because it's really hard to go online and constantly see pics of our beloved Gigi and Kobe under every single square of our explore pages," Vanessa wrote. "Blocking the fan pages has helped change the algorithm. We [love] you all but please understand that we had to do this for our own healing not because we don't appreciate your [love]. Xo."

Natalia echoed the sentiment, writing: "Thank you so much for all the love and support. Many of you may have noticed the recent switch to a private account. My mom and I have had to unfortunately block fan pages because they keep reposting our pics. This makes it 10x harder to deal with our loss. We hope that people understand that although these fan pages have good intentions, they make moving forward harder since they are constant reminders. Blocking the accounts have helped change the algorithm but we can not go public until the fan pages stop. We love all of your sweet intentions and hope you understand. Always, Natalia."

On Jan. 26, Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash when they were traveling to a youth basketball tournament at the Lakers star's Mamba Sports Academy facility. The crash has been officially ruled an accident by the L.A. County Coroner. However, investigators are still attempting to determine further details, including the cause of the crash, which occurred on a particularly foggy morning.

Bryant's widow, Vanessa has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company, claiming the helicopter should have never been permitted to fly due to the weather conditions. The 76-page lawsuit also argues that the aircraft was unsafe, as it lacked a Terrain Awareness and Warning System. She is also seeking damages for the "pain and anguish" her husband and daughter could have potentially suffered amid the crash.