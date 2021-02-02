Tristan Thompson Can't Stop Posting Thirst Comments on Khloe Kardashian's Photos

✖

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are back together, and one of the things Thompson did in order to make that happen was to be consistent on social media. As mentioned by In Touch Weekly the Boston Celtics star would post thirst comments on Kardashian's Instagram photos. Thompson would post several different emojis on Kardashian selfies or comment "The Queen and Princess" when she would post of photo of her and their daughter True.

The couple got back together in September 2020, six months after they reunited to quarantine together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger than ever," one insider told In Touch at the time. "Having another child together is definitely on the cards and possibly even a wedding in the future.” Back in December, Kardashian was seen wearing a massive ring, which led to engagement rumors. However, nothing has been announced by Kardashian or Thompson.

Before the start of the 2020-21 NBA season. Thompson, 29, signed a contract with the Celtics. One source said to Entertainment Tonight that "Tristan in Boston is a difficult pill to swallow for Khloe especially since she and Tristan have been doing so much better as a couple and as a family lately. Khloe is especially going through it, but is doing her best to keep her head up and stay positive. The source also said that Kardashian, 36, knows that Tristan signing with the Celtics is good for his career but is not excited about him being in Boston instead of L.A. with her and True.

While Thompson continues to take care of his family, he is looking to do big things with the Celtics. Currently, the team is 10-8 and coming off a 96-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Thompson scored 1 point and pulled down five rebounds in 14 minutes of action. Before the game, he talked about playing against the Lakers who are the defending champions.

"It’s always fun," Thompson said of playing Lakers star Lebron James on the Celtics Talk podcast, as reported by Lakers Daily. "At the end of the day, he’s the best player on the planet and arguably one of the best players to ever play this game, so to go against a great player in Boston wearing the green and him wearing the Lakers gold, it’s going to be a bloodbath."