Khloe Kardashian Responds to Fan Asking If She and Ex Tristan Thompson Are Back Together

Since Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson split up after a major scandal, the two have seemingly been able to co-parent really well despite the heartbreak involved. Because of their relationship as co-parents, fans can’t help but wonder if they’re maybe back together or not. After the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star posted a sweet photo of she and her daughter True on Instagram, her comment section flooded with love, but one particular fan insinuated the two were back together but Kardashian set the record straight.

“The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!” she captioned the sweet photo. When the fan then suggested they may be back together, Kardashian clarified by saying, “It means her parents love her beyond measure,” according to PEOPLE.

The NBA player and Good American founder split last year after Thompson was caught cheating for the second time. The two have had a very rocky relationship starting around the time of True’s birth after the Cavaliers player was seen out with other women. Following that incident, the two never acted the same but still tried to make things work. Then, in February 2019, news broke that Thompson and long time family friend Jordyn Woods had kissed at an after party in Los Angeles in the Hollywood Hills. That’s when Kardashian put her foot down and didn’t look back. Not only did that cause a divide between their relationship, but also between Woods and former best friend Kylie Jenner.

Following the incident, Kardashian stayed quiet on the subject for a while before slowly coming out with how she felt about the situation. One person took to Twitter to comment on how level-headed Kardashian seemed to be following what happened, but Kardashian quickly replied and said, “…thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!! I won’t put in writing what I did but let’s just say he’s LUCKY I was9 months pregnant.”

On the following Season of KUWTK after the scandal, fans got an inside look into how hard the news was for each family member to cope with. While Kardashian felt she lost a relationship for good, so did Jenner, and the entire family felt that they thought they could trust those close to them but this made them question their relationships with their inner circle.