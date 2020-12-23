Khloe Kardashian Sparks Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumors With Massive Ring

✖

Khloe Kardashian might be heading down the alter with Tristan Thompson very soon. According to TMZ, Kardashian was sporting a massive ring on her left finger during an outing in Boston on Tuesday with Thompson and their daughter True. It has led to some wondering if Kardashian is engaged to the Boston Celtics star.

The couple has been off-and-on since Thompson was reportedly seen cheating on Kardashian in 2018. However, the two seem to be on good terms now. The biggest challenge for Kardashian and Thompson now is the big move Thompson made in his NBA career. After spending the last nine years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thompson signed a contract with the Celtics last month.

"Tristan in Boston is a difficult pill to swallow for Khloe especially since she and Tristan have been doing so much better as a couple and as a family lately," the source told Entertainment Tonight of the pair, who reconciled this past summer after being apart for more than a year. "Khloe is especially going through it, but is doing her best to keep her head up and stay positive." Kardashian is happy for Thompson because she knows it's a big step in his career.

"She’s not excited for the move for her family’s sake, but she is for Tristan and his career," the source said of Khloe. "At this point, they’re planning to split their time between L.A. and Boston, but it’s still up in the air and there’s no definite answer since they are still working on rebuilding their relationship and trust."

In October, it was reported that "everything is great" between Kardashian and Thompson. "Khloe is the happiest. Tristan still lives with Khloe and True in Los Angeles. Everything is great with Khloe and Tristan," the source said to PEOPLE. "Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together. Khloe really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work. She is very impressed with how he has stepped up."

Thompson was drafted by the Cavaliers in 2011 and was an anchor for the team until signing with the Celtics. He made the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2012, but his best season was in 2016 when he and LeBron James led the Cavs to an NBA Championship.