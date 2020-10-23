Tristan Thompson Cuddles up to Khloe Kardashian, Sneaks in a Kiss During Kim's 40th Birthday Party

✖

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson couldn't stay away from one another at Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday party, showing off their newly-reconciled relationship by packing on the PDA during Wednesday's special celebratory episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While celebrating Kardashian's older sister hitting the major milestone, Thompson was spotted kissing the Good American founder on the cheek while posing for a photo booth picture.

Kardashian and the NBA player have a difficult dating history, splitting up in 2018 for the first time when he was spotted with other women while Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter, 2-year-old True. The two were able to patch things up but then split again in February 2019 after Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s then-friend Jordyn Woods. While working on co-parenting during the coronavirus pandemic, the KUWTK couple has reportedly reconciled and is embracing their family together.

"Khloé and Tristan are doing really well and in great standing and have been for a while," an insider told Us Weekly of their reunion. "Quarantine has brought them closer together than ever and Tristan has been super attentive, committed to Khloé, committed to True and their day-to-day family life." The source added, "They have been acting like a married couple and are so comfortable with each other. Tristan has been being a great dad. Things are really coming around and Khloé is hopeful about their future."

Another person close to the pair told E! News earlier this week that the Cleveland Cavaliers player and reality star are "together and very happy," with the athlete really putting forth the effort to repair their relationship. "Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her," the source explained. "He has apologized over and over and swears he is forever changed. She resisted for a long time, but he's slowly finding his way back in."

Kardashian is "hesitant" and taking things slowly, meanwhile, as she is concerned "everything will change" when the NBA season starts once again. "She isn't getting ahead of herself and is just enjoying having him around right now and all of the family time they've had together with True," they added. As for Thompson, the father-of-two is reportedly dedicated to not repeating the mistakes he's made in the past. "Tristan is committed to doing things differently and not messing up," the insider continued. "Khloe is hopeful about their future together and has seen a big change in him."