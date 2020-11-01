Tom Brady Trolls Himself Following Bowser Comparisons

✖

Tom Brady is midway through his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he has the team on the path to the playoffs. However, he recently took the time to reflect on a loss to the Tennessee Titans. Brady even made jokes at his own expense while responding to a former teammate.

The interaction took place when Bleacher Report tweeted a quote from Logan Ryan, a defensive back for the New York Giants. The former member of the Patriots and Titans spoke about facing Brady in Week 8 and used a unique analogy to discuss the six-time Super Bowl champion. He said that Brady is "like the final boss in 'Mario'." Brady responded to the comparison by poking fun at himself. He posted a video of Mario spinning around while holding onto Bowser's tail. He then said that the video was Logan beating the Mario boss in January.

This is Logan beating the Mario boss last January...😞 https://t.co/XyK7lOU44Q pic.twitter.com/x9vpdcNAnF — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 30, 2020

This comment referenced a playoff game between the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots. The Titans had a one-point lead with 15 seconds remaining, but Brady had the ball on his own one-yard line. All he needed to do to move onto the divisional round was lead his team down the field quickly and set up a game-winning field goal. However, he threw an interception on the first play of the drive, which Ryan returned for a touchdown. The Titans went on to win 20-13.

With his season over, Brady prepared to depart New England for the first time in his career. He became a free agent and then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first game of the season did not go smoothly considering that Brady threw two interceptions en route to a loss, but he has been on fire ever since.

In seven games, Brady has shown off the same level of arm strength that he had earlier in his career while partnering with his new wide receivers. He has thrown 18 touchdown passes and only four interceptions, including four against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now he will look to find similar success during a game against the New York Giants on Monday night.

Once he faces off with Ryan and Big Blue, Brady will prepare for a Week 9 battle with the New Orleans Saints, as well as the addition of a new wide receiver. Antonio Brown signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers prior to Week 7 but finished serving an eight-game suspension. Once the Buccaneers-Giants game comes to an end, he will become eligible to join the team for the first time and increase the firepower on the offense.