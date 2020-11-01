Antonio Brown Is Crashing at Tom Brady's House Ahead of Bucs Debut

✖

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown are roommates once again. The two men previously shared a house together prior to the wide receiver's one appearance in a New England Patriots jersey. Now they are doing so again, only this time in Tampa after Brown joined the team on a one-year contract.

According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, Brown joined Brady at Derek Jeter's house in Florida after signing his contract with the team. Glazer does not have information about how long the two football players have been together. The veteran quarterback avoided answering a question this week about whether he has been working out with Brown in anticipation of their first game together. The Buccaneers will face off with the Saints on Sunday night, putting Brown's return in primetime.

This is not the first time that Brady has offered housing to his newest target. He did so when the Patriots signed Brown in 2019 as a way to build chemistry and support the veteran player. The two later posted photos together that showed them smiling together at Brady's house, sparking excitement among Patriots fans and very negative reactions among Raiders fans.

"Antonio, meeting him today, I really enjoyed being around him," Brady said on his weekly Westwood One interview after Brown joined the Patriots, as reported by ESPN. "He's a very smart football player, knows how to play the game. He's been extremely productive.

"The only thing that I know what we can do is to go out there and work at it, to meet and to communicate, and get on the practice field and go through things," Brady continued. "I'm not buying into any hype or potential. I'm into work. He's into work and our entire offense is into doing what's in the best interest for the team. I'm really excited to get to practice on Wednesday."

The two men only spent one week together, connecting for a touchdown, but Brady seemingly enjoyed his time with Brown. He has continued to show support for Brown for more than a year, and he played a role in the receiver joining the Buccaneers. Now he is letting Brown crash at his house, which he is renting from Derek Jeter.

Will this relationship translate to success on the football field? There is no definitive answer just yet. The Buccaneers have a very talented receiving corps. that includes Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as Scotty Miller. Now Brown will likely step into a prominent role.