Tom Brady Reveals Why He Didn't Shake Nick Foles' Hand

A prominent NFL storyline in recent weeks has revolved around Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his Chicago Bears counterpart, Nick Foles. The two men faced off in Super Bowl LII and once again during a 2020 game, but Brady walked off the field after both losses without shaking Foles' hand. Now he has provided his reason.

"I didn't even think about that," Brady said about the handshake snub, per the Pewter Report. "I think Nick Foles is a hell of a player and a Super Bowl champ and I don't know one reason or another why I wouldn't do that. Sometimes I've run off of the field, sometimes I haven't. Sometimes if I have a personal relationship like I have with Drew [Brees] and Justin [Herbert] and Aaron [Rodgers] over the years… I don't know. I don't think it's anything in particular but I have great admiration for Nick and I think that he's a hell of a player. They're off to a great start."

nick foles is now 2-0 against tom brady tom brady is now 2-for-2 in refusing to shake foles' hand pic.twitter.com/sGX81MwT1P — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) October 9, 2020

The moment created headlines in Week 5 following a 20-19 Bears victory. Brady threw an incomplete pass and then expressed confusion about what down it was. He thought he had one more opportunity, but the referees said that the pass came on fourth down, resulting in a turnover on downs. The game came to an end and Brady ran off the field while Foles stood in the middle of the field looking around.

Brady failing to shake Foles' hand after losses became a prominent storyline in the ensuing days and led to several theories. Some fans said that the Bucs' QB is a sore loser and didn't want to show any respect to someone that defeated him in battle. Others, however, said that he simply forgot. A third group said that Brady was following the league's COVID-19 guidelines — although other Twitter users shot this theory down by mentioning other handshakes from the 2020 season.

The handshake discussion became such a talking point that Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt broke down Brady's history. He showed several video clips of the QB hugging his fellow players after wins and losses alike. Brandt ended with the now-infamous video showing Brady running off the field after losing to Foles once again.