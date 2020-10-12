Tom Brady Trolls Himself While Congratulating LeBron James on Championship Win

✖

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat during Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, securing the 17th championship in franchise history. Millions congratulated LeBron James and co. on the historic feat, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady went one step further. He made fun of himself while sending love to James.

The six-time Super Bowl champion posted a photo on Twitter Monday that showed James' head photoshopped onto his body. The person held up four ringers, which Brady used to represent the number of championships that James has won during his career — two with the Heat, one with the Cavaliers and one with the Lakers. Of course, the original photo came from Thursday night football when Brady didn't know which down it was. He threw an incomplete pass late during a loss to the Chicago Bears, thinking that it was third down. Unfortunately for Brady, he had lost count.

Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship. Not bad for a washed up old guy! pic.twitter.com/mm0fylMbS7 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 12, 2020

"Was the washed up old guy referring to him or the guy who tweeted the comment? (Kidding, of course - as a lifelong fan of a team with no name (and the worst owner in sports), I’m pulling for you and the Bucs!) So glad the Lakers won the same year we all lost Kobe. 2 GOATS!" one person commented on Twitter. Several responded to Brady's tweet and laughed at the joke — although one person said that the Buccaneers' QB needs to realize that Boston sports fans don't like James.

Brady was not the only high-profile figure celebrating the Lakers' championship victory on Sunday night. Vanessa Bryant, the widow of former NBA star Kobe Bryant, also reacted to the news with an emotional post on Instagram. She posted a photo of her late husband and Lakers' GM Rob Pelinka and said that she wished her husband and their daughter, Gianna, were both here to see the championship win.

Bryant and Gianna were two of nine victims of a Jan. 26 helicopter crash in California. The tragic crash brought the world to a halt and prompted millions of tributes. The Lakers also set out to win a championship in honor of Bryant and Gianna, which the team achieved with a 4-2 series win against the Heat.

Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers and led the franchise to five championships. He made a name as one of the most popular players in the NBA and became a member of the Hall of Fame following his death. After the Lakers victory in Game 6, fans in Los Angeles headed to the Staples Center where Bryant shined and celebrated by chanting "This ones for Kobe."