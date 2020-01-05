Tom Brady’s ‘Too Late to Be Scared’ Video Mocked by Titans Tackle Taylor Lewan

Saturday afternoon, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady turned heads when he released a hype video for the playoff game against the Tennessee Titans. This clip fired up the fanbase, but it also angered the members of the Nashville-based franchise. Offensive tackle Taylor Lewan has since responded with a video of his own that mocks Brady and the Patriots.

Late Saturday night, Lewan posted a revamped version of Brady’s video on Instagram. This clip also featured Christopher Walken’s speech from Poolhall Junkies, but the videos of Patriots and Titans players were switched. Head coach Mike Vrabel was prominently featured, as were many of the top players on the roster.

“You wanted hyenas you got f–ing hyenas. #ForTheBoys! #NoBadDays,” Lewan wrote in the caption of his post. The Titans were originally referenced as the jackals and hyenas in Brady’s hype video.

The Titans fans saw this post on Instagram and could only be described as fired up considering that their favorite team was responsible for sending the Patriots home from the playoffs early. Several members of the fanbase responded with the fire emoji or by saying that they absolutely loved the video.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, however, did not appreciate one aspect of the video. Lewan included a brief clip that showed Ramsey flopping during an altercation with the Titans tackle in an effort to draw a penalty flag. The cornerback was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars at the time and often literally butted heads with Lewan.

“Yoo you tha [goat emoji] for this one lol.. but keep me outta ya highlights,” Ramsey wrote in response to the Instagram post. His comment was met with some Titans fans calling for him to head home to Nashville. Others responded to Ramsey by saying that he is a bad cornerback.

Comments from Ramsey aside, the focus of the video was firing up the fanbase and celebrating the victory over the defending Super Bowl champions. Additionally, Lewan wanted to get the fans prepared for the upcoming Divisional Round matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Titans will be heading east to take on the league’s best offense and the likely MVP in quarterback Lamar Jackson. Winning this game will not be easy given the trip to enemy territory and the explosive nature of Baltimore’s offense, but Lewan and his teammates are fired up and ready for the challenge after defeating the Patriots.

