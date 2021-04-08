Tom Brady Reveals How He Found 'Another Way' to Have NFL Success

✖

Tom Brady continues to win and shows no signs of slowing down at 43 years old. In February, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl, but it was his first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This week, the three-time NFL MVP appeared on Good Morning America and talked about how playing for the New England Patriots isn't the only way to have success in the league.

"When you're in one place for 20 years, you think that's the only way," Brady said in Wednesday's interview per ESPN. "And I think when you go to a different place, you realize, 'Wow, there's another way that people do things.'" He also added "I was the new guy for the first time, you know. And that was a really different experience."

Brady signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers in March. He was able to get Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and recruit Antonio Brown. Both Gronkowski and Brown were Brady's teammates in New England. After a 7-5 start to the season, the Buccaneers won the next eight games and claimed their first Super Bowl title since 2002.

"I think that's a great part about football," Brady stated. "It's not really about what you did last year. It's kind of, what you're going to do this year. So, for me, it was what I was going to do for the Bucs last year. I still feel that way. That's a big part of what I understood last year: Things are gonna be different. I try to work within what's currently happening, but still try to do the best I could do. All of it was really, really amazing - obviously with the way the season ended - so it was a great year."

Along with winning seven Super Bowls. Brady has won the Super Bowl MVP award five times. No other player in NFL history has accomplished what Brady has, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be waiting for him once he retires (or if he ever retires). The question now is what does he have to prove?

"I was always kind of motivated by people that say, 'You can't do it,'" Brady said. "You know, 'You're not good enough, you're not fast enough, not big enough, not good enough arm.' I've had a body of work over a period of time and ... quickly you forget."