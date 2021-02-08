Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defeat Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl, Win 2nd Title in Franchise History

✖

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on top of the football world. After a 7-9 season in 2019, the Bucs were able to turn things around and beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV. This is the Buccaneers' second Super Bowl win and franchise history and first since 2002. This is also the seventh Super Bowl win for Tom Brady and fourth since 2010.

Both the Chiefs and the Bucs were the top teams in the NFL all season. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year and were favored to win it all again when the 2020 season kicked off. Kansas City has been led by Patrick Mahomes who had another MVP-type season. The 25-year old quarterback threw for 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions.

"I think the biggest thing is going to be me just getting the ball out of my hands, getting it to the playmakers that I have around me," Mahomes said to reporters last week. "They have a really good defense, really good defensive line, linebackers, defensive backs, kind of the whole deal. For me, just trying to make positive plays and not making negative ones, relying on the guys around me to make plays whenever the critical times arise."

The Bucs changed the direction of their franchise when they signed Brady to a two-year contract last March. His leadership helped the Bucs finished the season with an 11-5 record in the regular season and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2007. Before the Super Bowl, Brady talked about how grateful he's been able to have a very successful NFL career.

"I think just being grateful for all of the blessings in my life," Brady said. "I've got more than anyone could imagine. In the end I just try to do the best that I can do with every situation. You understand that there are a lot of people that have supported me over the time to get to this point. I think any time you get the chance to realize your dreams – between high school, college and pro football, I've been doing this for almost 30 years. I'm just so appreciative of all the different people who have helped me along the way. So grateful for all of the experiences that I've had. Hopefully, I can, in my own way, give back as best I can to other people who are maybe looking to achieve and accomplish their dreams too.