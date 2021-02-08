Tom Brady Named Super Bowl MVP After Leading Buccaneers Over Chiefs

✖

Tom Brady has done it again. The 43-year-old quarterback has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. And after throwing three touchdown passes in the win, Brady has been named Super Bowl MVP. This is the fifth time Brady has won the award, the most in NFL history. Despite this feat, some might remember the game differently due to his decision to go without a mask on the field. Some fans were focused on him while his other teammates, including Rob Gronkowski, followed protocols sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Still, Brady himself can't be worried too much, especially after the outcome of the game.

In March of last year, Brady signed a two-year contract with the Bucs after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. The thought was Brady wouldn't have the same success in Tampa, but he has proved the doubters wrong, leading the team to the championship in his first season. And with him being 43 years old, Brady shows no signs of slowing down.

Tom Brady wins his fifth #SuperBowl MVP award 🏆 pic.twitter.com/O6yXtKyjxZ — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2021

"I'll be surrounded by my kids," Brady told reporters last week when asked how he will win the Super Bowl. "The best part about winning is having the people that have helped you get there and supported you there with you to enjoy it. Some of the best memories I've had in my life are being with my kids right after the Super Bowl and celebrating with them. I hope we have that experience on Sunday. It's going to be a really tough game, so we're going to have to go earn it, but if we get the job done, that's exactly what I'll be doing."

During Super Bowl week, the talk has been all about Brady and how he's the GOAT. There's no denying it at he has won seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVP awards and has been named NFL MVP three times. He has also played in 14 conference championship games and has only missed the playoffs twice in his 20 years as a starter with the Patriots and Bucs.

"It's two weeks of prep," Brady said when asked about his Super Bowl prep. "You feel like the physical stuff is pretty much done at this point. At this point it's just going through in your head different situations, scenarios, all your different calls that you have, just thinking about how they're going to play us. Again, I think that's where the mental prep [comes in], you really can't leave any stone unturned at this point. We've got Friday, Saturday, Sunday, just over three days left in the season. Seventy-two hours-plus and we've got to use it all and use it to the maximum."