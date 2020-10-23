Antonio Brown to Sign 1-Year Contract With Buccaneers

✖

Antonio Brown is back in the NFL. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brown has agreed to a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will be reunited with Tom Brady as both were members of the New England Patriots last year. Brown only played one game for the Patriots in 2019 as he was cut by the team due to sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations.

Back in July, the NFL suspended Brown for eight games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He's eligible to play after Week 8, which means his debut could be against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9. When Brown learned the news of his suspension, he sent a message to his family friends and fans.

"I look forward to new beginnings," wrote Brown, who has no plans to appeal the suspension. "I want to be the best version of myself on and off the field, and I will do my best to be a great teammate. I appreciate the NFL giving me the opportunity to continue to work on myself and improve. I am thankful and grateful for this opportunity to play a game that I truly love and I look forward to joining a new team soon."

It was reported the Seattle Seahawks were interested in signing Brown and Russell Wilson was making a push for the team to sign him. Other teams also reportedly were targeting Brown as the second half of the season gets underway and teams are making a push to reach the playoffs. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians talked about the possibility of signing Brown in March and said they are not interested.

"Yeah, it's not gonna happen," Arians said. "There's no room. And probably not enough money. But it's not gonna happen -- it's not a fit here." It's likely Brady made the big push to get Brown he was able to connect with him last year. In the only game Brown played for the Patriots, he caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown.

Brown made a name for himself as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010-2018. In that span, the Central Michigan alum was selected to play in the Pro Bowl seven times and named to the All-Pro First Team four times. Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders during the offseason last year but was cut by the team before the season began due to misconduct. He signed with the Patriots at the start of the season.