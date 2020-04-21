Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Returning to Football, Traded to Buccaneers to Reunite With Tom Brady

✖

Rob Gronkowski is returning to the NFL. According to multiple reports, the New England Patriots are trading the star tight end and a seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a fourth-round pick, pending physical. This means Gronk will be reunited with Tom Brady.

"Retired #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has told New England that he’s interested in playing football again — and would want to do it with the #Bucs and QB Tom Brady," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport wrote before the trade was done. A trade would have to be worked out for this to happen." Gronkowski is still under Patriots control as they placed him on reserve/retirement last year. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Patriots and the Buccaneers have been discussing a trade for Gronkowski. He currently has one-year and $10 million left on his current contract, but if he does get traded, the Bucs could restructure the deal.

This news is not a big surprise considering Gronk recently said he's not completely done with the game. The three-time Super Bowl winner was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and he said: "I'm feeling good right now, I'm happy where I'm at. You just never know, man. You just never know. You never know. I'm not totally done."

The interesting thing is, Gronk is still a WWE Champion. He won the 24/7 title earlier this month and has not appeared on WWE TV since. It was reported Gronkowski signed a deal with WWE, and he was the host of WrestleMania 36. The details of his contract are unknown, but with the company releasing a number of wrestlers due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gronk's future in WWE might be a little cloudy.

However, if the trade goes through, the Bucs, the team will have a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball. Along with Brady, the Bucs feature wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, and both players recorded 1,000 receiving yards last year. As for the tight ends, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate are big targets for Brady to go along with Gronkowski.

Brady and Gronkowski were staples for the Patriots for the last decade. Fans will now likely have to get used to seeing both of them in a different city and in different colors, which is something nobody thought was possible.