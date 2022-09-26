Tom Brady's Kids Attend Buccaneers Game Without Gisele Bündchen

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2022 home opener didn't quite end the way quarterback Tom Brady hoped, but he did have his three children there to root for him. His wife, Gisele Bündchen was not there though. There have been rumors for weeks that Brady and Bündchen's marriage is in a rocky state.

Before the Buccaneers took the field at Raymond James Stadium to play the Green Bay Packers, Brady, 45, was seen hugging his children on the sideline. Vivian Lake, 9, and Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he shares with Bündchen, were all there. John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, was there as well.

All about family ♥️ pic.twitter.com/JwGwEXVwhI — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 25, 2022

Brady's mother, Galynn, and sisters Maureen, Nancy, and Julie brought the children to the game, reports PEOPLE. Brady was also seen wearing a shirt with his high school photo on the back and the phrase, "Greatness lasts forever." Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE that, "Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects."

Bündchen's absence from the game will do nothing to slow the rumors about the supermodel's relationship with Brady. A source told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that the two are living separately in the wake of Brady's decision to keep playing in the NFL. Brady announced plans to retire in February, but he reversed his decision 40 days later.

"Gisele has been telling Tom for a while he needs to spend more time with the family and after he retired, she thought she was getting what she asked for," ET's source said. "Once Tom decided to go back to the NFL she was devastated. Gisele is very hurt."

Another source told ET Bündchen, 42, was "upset" with Brady and wanted "some space" now. "She is getting pushed to her limit. She has always supported Tom and has been there for him, but she is over it. She doesn't think Tom has been himself lately."

Bündchen did tweet support for Brady before the Buccaneers' first game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys. However, it was reported days later that they were living separately. One source told PEOPLE they were living apart for "more than a month," with another adding that they "live separate lives" during the football season.

Brady and the Buccaneers dropped to 2-1 Sunday afternoon after losing to the Packers 14-12. Brady threw for 271 yards and one touchdown and was sacked three times. They take the field in Tamp again on Oct. 2, playing the Kansas City Chiefs in a Sunday Night Football game on NBC. This will be a rematch of Super Bowl LV.