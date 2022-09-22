Tom Brady Reportedly Anticipating Gisele Bündchen at Sunday's Buccaneers Game

Tom Brady is playing a big game on Sunday and is hoping his wife will be there to support him. According to Page Six, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is "hopeful" that Gisele Bündchen will attend Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. This is the Buccaneers' first home game of the season, and Brady wants her there despite the reported marital issues.

"Gisele mostly only attends home games," a source told Page Six. "Tom and his team are hopeful she will be back in the family box with their kids for the Packers game this Sunday." The source continued: "Gisele has left Tom in the past during arguments but always returned once things cooled down. They are talking, but mostly about the kids at the moment. But Tom hopes they will reconcile."

The Buccaneers are off to a strong start to the season as they have won their first two games of the year. But Brady has shown his share of frustration, smashing a tablet during last Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Brady was also seen getting into a verbal spat with Saints player Marshon Lattimore, leading to Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans attacking Lattimore. Evans was suspended one game for his actions.

"Mike knows how I feel about him," Brady said on the Let's Go! podcast this week. "So in the end, emotions are a part of sports. Sometimes they boil over, and they obviously did (Sunday), and it's an unfortunate circumstance. I don't think it deserved any type of suspension; I think that's ridiculous. Hopefully, we can move past it and get to a better place."

Bündchen has reportedly been in Miami with her kids. Earlier this month, Bündchen reportedly traveled to Costa Rica after a fight with Brady over his decision to return to the NFL. Brady retired in February only to unretire a few weeks later in March. It's also been reported that Brady is playing in his final NFL season in order to save his marriage to Bündchen.

Brady has been playing in the NFL for 23 years. He spent the first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before signing with the Buccaneers in 2020. In his career, Brady has played in 10 Super Bowls while winning seven of them. He's also the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.