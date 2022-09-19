Tom Brady Apologizes After Breaking Tablet in Tantrum During Buccaneers-Saints Game

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their second win of the 2022 NFL season Sunday but showed a lot of frustration during the game against the New Orleans Saints. The legendary quarterback was seen breaking a tablet while on the sidelines in the third quarter as the Buccaneers were down 3-0. They were able to rally and win 20-10, and on Sunday night, Brady went to Twitter to apologize for the tantrum.

"Great win to get to 2-0," Brady said in his video. He also said that "the ugly ones count too" before showing remorse for his outburst in the third quarter. "Sorry for breaking that tablet," he stated. "I think that's going to be another Twitter meme or something like that. "Flying home to Tampa. Get ready for next week. Green Bay coming to town, let's go."

It was an intense game for Brady, who is playing in his 23rd season. Not too long after the tablet incident, Brady exchanged words with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. This led to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans pushing Lattimore and a big fight broke out. Evans and Lattimore were both ejected from the game. Brady completed 18 of his 34 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown in the loss. In his first two games of the 2022 season, Brady has completed 59% of his passes for 402 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception with a passer rating of 82.8.

The frustrations continue for Tom Brady and the Bucs offense today.



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/e5ScdcFF5d — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 18, 2022

This isn't the first time Brady destroyed a tablet during a game. Last year, during a 9-0 loss to the Saints in November, Brady threw a tablet from the bench and received a warning from the NFL. "I can't throw another Surface or else I get fined. Imagine that. Imagine that," Brady previously said on his Let's Go! podcast, per the New York Post. "I won't throw another Surface. Although I think it was pretty good marketing for the Surface at the end of the day. I think it worked out pretty well for them." Brady had his fits with the Saints in his career. In 10 career games, Brady has a 5-5 record against New Orleans and has thrown 18 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions with an 87.2 passer rating.