Gisele Bündchen 'Isn't Back With' Tom Brady Despite Return to Florida

Gisele Bündchen is back in Florida, but that doesn't mean she's back with Tom Brady. According to Page Six, Bündchen returned to Florida after spending time in Costa Rica. However, the outlet says that she is not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as she is currently in Miami.

"Gisele isn't back with Tom," a source told Page Six. "She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn't been to their home in Tampa. Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she's leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down."

The source also told Page Six that reports of Bündchen and Brady getting a divorce is "not true." However, other insiders believe it could happen if things don't get any better. The couple is reportedly dealing with issues in their marriage, which led to Bündchen leaving the country earlier this month. The reason Brady and Bündchen are not together is she reportedly didn't like Brady coming out of retirement earlier this year.

Brady announced his retirement in February only to return to the NFL in March. Last month, Brady took 11-days off from Buccaneers training camp to reportedly spend time with his family. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters when he returned to the team after his 11-day break. "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s– going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."

Bündchen recently spoke to Elle about Brady continuing to play in the NFL. "Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present, Bündchen said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too." Brady is playing in his 23rd NFL season. He has played in 10 Super Bowls while winning seven of them and won the Super Bowl MVP award five times.