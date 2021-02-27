Tom Brady Has Epic Response to Justin Bieber's 'Your Boy' Photo

✖

"Baby" singer Justin Bieber posted a throwback photo on Thursday that showed a younger version of him on a BMX bike. He wrote "Your boy" in the caption and prompted a response from an NFL quarterback. Tom Brady retweeted Bieber and included his own epic photo.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion used the same caption of "Your boy" while posting a photo of his younger self. Though he was not on a bike. Brady showed himself in a sleeveless t-shirt on a farm. He held a goat in his arms while others stood around him. A piece of farm equipment sat in the background and only added to the photo.

"MY BOY I just would like to say that this is my favorite picture of you and has been my background since Super Bowl 39 [goat emoji]" one fan commented on Twitter after seeing Brady's goat photo. Many others called Brady undefeated while expressing appreciation for his newfound presence on social media.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been on a hot streak since moving to Florida and joining a new team. He reunited with Rob Gronkowski and partnered with several other talented players on offense while leading the team to an 11-5 record and a spot in the playoffs.

Once the Buccaneers reached the postseason, they defeated the Football Team, Saints, and Packers to reach Super Bowl LV and set up a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team also made history in the process. The Buccaneers became the first team to host a Super Bowl the same year they played.

Despite having worse odds than the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV, Brady and co. secured a decisive victory. He threw for three touchdowns and 201 yards en route to his seventh Lombardi Trophy. The Chiefs' offense did not reach the end zone during the 31-9 game.

While he became the winningest quarterback in NFL history and singlehandedly won more rings than any NFL team, Brady actually created more headlines during the victory parade. He joined his team on the water while piloting his $2 million luxury yacht. He then completed the first-ever boat-to-boat pass using the Lombardi Trophy as the football. He also stumbled away from the parade and created discussions about whether he had consumed a lot of alcohol. Brady added to the rumors by tweeting about "avocado tequila."