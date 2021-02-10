Watch Tom Brady Complete Boat-to-Boat Pass With Lombardi Trophy During Buccaneers Victory Parade

✖

Tom Brady has celebrated several Super Bowl victories in his career, primarily with the New England Patriots. However, he took it up a notch on Wednesday while joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a victory boat parade. Brady completed the first boat-to-boat pass with the Lombardi Trophy in NFL history.

The moment occurred during the later stages of the boat parade on the Hillsborough River, which is along the downtown waterfront. Brady stood on the back of his $2 million boat while holding the Lombardi Trophy. He swayed back and forth before throwing it into the air. One of his teammates caught the iconic trophy and prevented a disaster, while NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano expressed shock about the move. "Wait, wait...don't, don't. No!" Siciliano yelled during the live coverage.

"Dude is like I don’t care if this falls to the bottom of the ocean, I have 6 more," one fan commented after seeing the Trophy toss. Others made similar jokes and said that Brady is not surprised to win the Super Bowl at this point in his career. They proclaimed that he would give the trophy to his daughter so she could cover it with glitter and paint.

When he wasn't throwing the Lombardi Trophy and stunning media members, Brady was enjoying the parade in style. He took his massive, 40-foot boat to the parade and loaded it up with several people. They headed down the waterway with the other watercraft while a massive crowd of fans cheered from the sidewalks and bridges.

During the parade, Brady told reporters that the experience of celebrating a Super Bowl on a boat was entirely new to him. During his time with the New England Patriots, all of the celebrations took place on the pavement, with temperatures dipping below freezing. Wednesday in Tampa, on the other hand, featured sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. Brady was able to celebrate the Super Bowl win while wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

This angle of Tom Brady throwing the Lombardi Trophy to Gronk's boat 😳 (via _misstwelve/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/0WtkbXtrKh — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2021

With the boat parade complete, Brady and his teammates can now look forward to the future. The team made headlines during the 2020 season while putting together an 11-5 record. Many analysts predicted them to dominate during the playoffs and ultimately reach Super Bowl LV. There were low moments, such as two regular-season losses to the New Orleans Saints, but the Buccaneers ended the season as champions. They then celebrated in style.