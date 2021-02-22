Tom Brady Asks What He's 'Supposed to Do' After Winning 7th Super Bowl

✖

Tom Brady is asking a question NFL fans have been asking since the end of the Super Bowl earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl winner went to Twitter to ask his followers what "he's supposed to do for the next five months" now that the season is over. There were many fans who gave Brady some ideas.

"Use your influence to make sure all Americans get vaccinated & wear a mask & get back to normal times," one fan wrote. "Then this upcoming season all fans can go to the stadiums, cheer for their favorite teams & players live & some lucky ones can go to SBowl & watch you get #8." It's likely Brady will continue to diet and workout so he can continue to play a high level at 44 years old (currently 43, but will be 44 at the start of the 2021 season).

Soooo what am I supposed to do for the next 5 months...? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 21, 2021

"I'm going to work on my speed this offseason," Brady told reporters before the Super Bowl earlier this month. "I'm going to try to get my speed up a little bit. I see all of these guys running around, I've got to make a few of those plays. I've already started thinking about how I'm going to train. I'd say that's the one thing I want to always keep working on, continue to throw the ball well. Be in good position to throw the ball accurately, continue to be a student of the game. I think that's how you can continue to make improvements. You can't ever think that you're satisfied. You've got to continue to build and grow and learn and evolve."

Brady's tweet also confirms that he will be back for the 2021 season, which is something he mentioned after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. In March, Brady signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers, and the goal is to play past 45 years old.

"Football, to me, is much more than just a sport," Brady said during Super Bowl opening night. "There's the physical element, there's the mental approach – how you're going to get the job done – and there's the emotional part. All of those things I've found ways to evolve at different times so that I could maximize my potential. I think for an individual player like myself, as a quarterback, it's never about what I do, it's really always about what we do. Because so much of it is being on the same page with my teammates – with the receivers, the tight ends, the offensive line, the coaches."