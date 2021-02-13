✖

Tom Brady added a new vehicle to his collection in December by purchasing a luxury yacht. He showed off the blue watercraft on Wednesday during the Super Bowl LV victory parade, creating even more questions among football fans. Here is the important information to know about the fancy yacht.

The watercraft has the name "Vida a Vida," which matches that of Gisele Bundchen's environmental conservation initiative. According to Fox News, the yacht is a 53-foot Wajer 55-S. "It has more deck space. The ‘S’ stands for sport. It’s lighter. It’s slightly faster than the regular 55 which is more like a cruiser," said Dries Wajer, CEO of Wajer Yachts, as reported by Fox News. Wajer also said that the company built the yacht in the Netherlands and that the company builds about 50-60 boats per year.

The yacht has three engines that help it maneuver sleekly through the water. They combine to push out 2,000 horsepower. Brady's boat can hit speeds up to 40 knots and it has a range of about 400 miles. Brady didn't test out either of these statistics during the now-infamous boat parade, but he still turned heads while cruising alongside his teammates and coaches.

"We really want to be the Rolls Royce on the water," Wajer said about the yacht. He continued and explained that there is a specific client base for the line of boats that cost "a couple of million dollars" to purchase. "For the 55-S we mainly sell it to younger people who want to take a lot of friends," he said.

The boat may be expensive, but Brady can easily afford the purchase. He reportedly had earned $212.2 million in his career through his various contracts. Brady only added to this total before the 2020 season by signing a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers. He also earned more than $2 million in contract incentives by leading the team to four postseason victories.

Brady earned $500,000 for making it to the playoffs after leading the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record. He added another $250,000 for beating the Washington Football Team in the wild-card round of the playoffs and another $500,000 for beating the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round. Brady then earned $500,000 with a victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship. He capped off the postseason with another $500,000 for defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.