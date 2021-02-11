Tom Brady Tweets 'Nothing to See Here' After Video of Him Stumbling at Super Bowl Boat Parade Goes Viral

✖

Tom Brady had a little too much fun at the Super Bowl boat parade in Tampa on Wednesday. He was celebrating his seventh Super Bowl win and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second Super Bowl win in franchise history. A video of Brady went viral after he was seen stumbling back onto land after the parade. He went to Twitter to explain what happened.

Brady tweeted "Nothing to see [here]," while mentioning it was the tequila's fault. The Buccaneers players partied on boats on the Hillsborough River to celebrate the team's 31-9 victory of the Kansas City Chiefs. The team went the boat route instead of the traditional parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most memorable moments was when Brady threw the Lombardi Trophy across the water to Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate.

Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

"That was the best catch of my life,” Brate said to the Tampa Bay Times. "Unbelievable. That was THE best catch of my life. If I had dropped that? I think I would’ve had to retire." The good news is Brate doesn't have to retire and can continue to make plays with Brady. And now that they celebrated the Super Bowl win with their fans, the Buccaneers are looking ahead to 2021. Brady and Rob Gronkowski said they are coming back next season as well as head coach Bruce Arians.

"We've been grinding pretty hard, so I haven't had a lot of time to think about all the things like that," Brady said after the Super Bowl. "I'm just blessed, grateful for my teammates, all the people that have supported us all year, my boy Alex. It's been a great year."

The Buccaneers have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl next year, which will be played in Los Angeles. The team with the best odds is the Chiefs as they have played in the last two Super Bowls.

"I think the biggest thing is keeping our guys," Arians said. "You know, do what we can, make sure that we keep our guys here and hit a home run in free agency, just with our guys. Maybe an outside guy, just keep our guys and then Jason will hit another home run in the Draft, and we'll continue to build this football team. And you know, we don't have many week spots if we get the guys back that we want back and need back. We'll just be adding great athletes in the Draft."