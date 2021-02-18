Tom Brady Claps Back at Critics With Epic Social Media Post: 'I Kept All the Receipts'

✖

Tom Brady heard all the talk from his critics during the 2020 season. And after winning his seventh Super Bowl earlier this month, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went to social media to show how wrong his critics were. On Twitter, Brady posted a video that shows clips of media outlets ripping the future Hall of Famer as well taking aim at his teammates. He then went to Instagram to post the same video but wrote in the caption: "I kept all the receipts ... Never let THEM define YOU‼️

Brady led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title in franchise history and first since 2002. He joined the Buccaneers in March 2020 after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots where he appeared in nine Super Bowls and won six of them. After winning the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time in his career. And at 43 years old, Brady shows no signs of slowing down.

"I think they're all special," Brady said after the game when talking about his Super Bowl wins. "This has been an amazing year. We got off to a good start – 7-2 – and then had a little rough stretch where we found our identity. Played a lot better football in December and January. Just really proud of all the guys. Proud of all the coaches and the effort we put in. We knew we were playing a great football team tonight and we got the job done. You want to get this far, you've got to get the job done and we did it."

Media outlets criticized Brady after the Buccaneers lost to the New Orleans Saints in the season opener. Tampa Bay then went on to win three straight games but then lost to the Chicago Bears in a game where Brady made a big mental mistake. Despite the issues in the first half of the year, the Buccaneers were able to keep working and play better football in the final month of the season, which continued in the playoffs.

"We went through all of them," Brady said when talking about the challenges of the 2020 season. "We dealt with them, tried to understand the challenges that were going to be presented. There were a lot of them, but guys just did what we were asked and tried to show up with a great attitude and work however it was. We were pretty fortunate on our team – guys were really disciplined with all the protocols in place. Ended up getting the job done."